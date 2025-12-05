44 US lawmakers urge sanctions on Pakistani officials over ‘transnational repression, rights abuses’

ISLAMABAD: Forty-four Democratic members of the US Congress have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to impose targeted sanctions on Pakistani officials, citing what they termed an “escalating campaign of transnational repression and worsening human rights abuses.”

The letter — led by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Greg Casar — calls for visa bans and asset freezes on individuals deemed responsible for rights violations under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The lawmakers said Pakistan was facing “an escalating crisis of authoritarianism,” claiming that opposition leaders are detained without charge, independent journalists face harassment or exile, and citizens have been jailed for social media activity. They also pointed to intensified surveillance and violence targeting women, religious minorities, and ethnic communities, especially in Balochistan.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan’s Foreign Office or the embassy in Washington.

Cases Highlighted in the Letter

The letter references several high-profile cases, including that of journalist Ahmed Noorani, who allegedly faced threats and harassment after publishing a report on military corruption and a purported leaked audio of former chief justice Saqib Nisar. In November 2021, Noorani’s wife was assaulted in Lahore by unidentified attackers who allegedly issued death threats.

Musician Salman Ahmad is also mentioned as having faced legal and extralegal intimidation, including charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) for social media posts critical of the military and threats to his family. The lawmakers said these examples form part of a broader pattern of pressure on critics of Pakistan’s security establishment, both at home and abroad.

Concerns Over Judiciary, Military Trials

The letter raises alarm over judicial independence, criticising the Supreme Court’s approval of trying civilians in military courts — a move the lawmakers argue “erases judicial independence and entrenches impunity.” The Supreme Court had ruled earlier that such trials were permissible if accompanied by procedural safeguards and urged Parliament to create an independent appellate forum.

Imran Khan’s Continued Detention

The lawmakers again called for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, who has remained in jail since 2022 in multiple cases, including alleged corruption involving land valued at up to Rs7 billion and accusations of abetting violence after his May 2023 arrest. His sister, Uzma Khanum, has said he is physically well but under severe stress due to solitary confinement, limited visitation rights, and ongoing legal pressure.

Transnational Reach and Election Concerns

The congressional letter alleges Pakistan’s “transnational repression” extends to the United States, citing instances where US citizens and residents who criticised Pakistan’s military received threats, often via pressure exerted on their families back home — a practice the lawmakers say violates Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Referencing Pakistan’s 2024 elections — criticised for irregularities and detailed in the Pattan Report — the lawmakers said the process “installed a pliant civilian façade.” The US State Department had also called for a full investigation into the conduct of the polls, highlighting what Washington described as democratic backsliding.