Xi Jinping calls on China, France to expand cooperation in multiple areas

BEIJING: China and France should seize opportunities and expand the scope of cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said while holding talks with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing on Thursday.

As both independent, visionary and responsible major countries, China and France serve as constructive forces in advancing multipolarity and promoting solidarity and cooperation among humanity, Xi said.

At present, as changes unseen in a century are accelerating, humanity once again stands at a crossroads, facing crucial choices about its future path, Xi noted, adding that China and France should demonstrate a sense of responsibility, uphold multilateralism, and stand firmly on the right side of history.

Xi said China is willing to work with France to always proceed from the fundamental interests of the two peoples and the long-term interests of the international community, while upholding equal dialogue and open cooperation, to ensure that the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership continues to advance steadily and thrives over the next 60 years, fully demonstrates its strategic value, and makes new contributions to promoting an equitable and orderly multipolar world as well as a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Xi emphasized that, regardless of changes in the external environment, China and France should always demonstrate strategic vision and independence as major countries, understand and support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China deliberated over and adopted the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, outlining a blueprint for China’s development over the next five years and providing the world with a list of opportunities, Xi noted.

China and France should seize the opportunities and expand the scope of cooperation, consolidating cooperation in traditional fields such as aviation, aerospace and nuclear energy, while tapping into the potential for cooperation in areas including the green economy, digital economy, biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence and new energy, Xi said.

China is willing to import more high-quality French products, welcomes more French enterprises to develop in China, and also hopes that France will provide a fair environment and stable conditions for Chinese enterprises, Xi said.

Noting that the Chinese and French people share a natural sense of affinity, Xi urged both sides to deepen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as culture, education, science and technology, and at the subnational level.

Xi stressed that the world today is far from tranquil, with complex, intractable hotspot issues flaring up in many places. As founding members of the United Nations and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and France should practice true multilateralism and uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, he said.

Both countries should increase communication and coordination on the political settlement of disputes and the promotion of world peace and stability, and jointly advance the reform and improvement of global governance, Xi said.

Noting that the world now faces many imbalances, such as uneven development between the North and the South and inadequate representation of developing countries in international financial institutions, Xi said countries should shoulder responsibilities together, coordinate actions, and work together to make global economic governance fairer, more just and equitable.

Xi said the exchanges and cooperation between China and Europe over the past 50 years have been mutually beneficial and have contributed to each other’s success.

“The industrial and supply chains of countries are deeply interconnected. Openness and cooperation will bring opportunities for development, while decoupling and severing supply chains will lead to isolation,” Xi said. “Protectionism cannot solve the problems caused by global industrial restructuring, but will only worsen the international environment for trade.”

Xi said China and Europe should stay committed to partnership, pursue cooperation with an open mind, and ensure that China-Europe relations develop along the right track of independence and mutually beneficial cooperation.