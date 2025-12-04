Top cop orders crackdown, faster challans and tech-driven policing in province-wide review

High-level huddle reviews law & order, traffic management, foreigners’ repatriation and DRC performance

AI, CCTV and drones to be expanded for smarter traffic system and security oversight

LAHORE: A high-level meeting at the Central Police Office Lahore, chaired by Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, on Thursday conducted an extensive review of the province’s law and order landscape, with a special focus on traffic management, challaning, dispute resolution, repatriation of illegally residing foreigners and overall policing performance across districts.

The session was attended by Additional IG Special Branch Rao Abdul Kareem, Additional IG Investigation Punjab Shahzada Sultan, Additional IG Operations Punjab Muhammad Ali Naikokara, Commandant PC Hussain Habib Imtiaz, Commandant Police School of Intelligence Mahboob Rasheed, AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat, and AIG Admin & Security Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi. The DIG Traffic Punjab, along with all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, CTOs, and SSPs and SPs Investigation, participated via video link.

Dr. Usman Anwar carried out a department-wide assessment of challaning procedures, traffic flow improvements, repatriation of illegally residing Afghan nationals and other foreigners, arrest of extremist proclaimed offenders, performance of Dispute Resolution Committees (DRCs), and verification of mosque imams. He appreciated the services of outgoing RPOs, the Gujranwala CPO and DPOs, while extending good wishes to newly appointed regional and district commanders, directing them to fulfil their responsibilities with diligence.

In consultation with prosecution authorities, the IGP issued strict instructions for the early completion of pending challans and the uniform, accurate entry of all data. He emphasized that the swift arrest of miscreants involved in disrupting law and order must be ensured “at all costs.” He lauded the performance of the DPO Sialkot, RPO and CPO Multan, RPO and DPO Sheikhupura, and officers from several other districts.

Dr. Anwar also underlined the need to widely inform citizens about amended traffic laws and called for maximum use of artificial intelligence, CCTV surveillance and drone technology to strengthen traffic systems. He further directed police units to expedite the repatriation of illegally residing foreigners across Punjab, commending Rawalpindi Police for their effective performance in the campaign.

He instructed DRCs to make every possible effort to resolve disputes amicably with mutual consent, ensuring timely relief for citizens.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to supporting families of its martyrs. A house worth Rs13.5 million has been provided to the family of Constable Rashid Mahmood, who embraced martyrdom in 2024 after dacoits opened fire in the Kacha area. Funds for the house—purchased in a Rahim Yar Khan housing society according to the family’s preference—were released through special efforts of the IGP.

Paying rich tribute, Dr. Anwar said Punjab Police will never forget the “immortal sacrifice” of Constable Rashid, noting the force is custodian to the legacy of more than 1,700 martyrs whose families remain its highest priority.