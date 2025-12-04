Sanitation worker’s honesty shines after returning Rs. 900,000 found in trash

FAISALABAD: A woman sanitation worker in Faisalabad has won widespread admiration after returning Rs. 900,000 she discovered in a pile of garbage, a gesture that quickly drew praise across the city.

According to 24News, the worker, Nusrat Bibi, chose to report the money rather than keep it, setting an inspiring example of integrity and earning recognition from local authorities.

On the instructions of the Punjab chief minister, Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir and the CEO of the consortium honoured her with a cash reward of Rs. 300,000 and a commendation shield. The district administration also announced a job for her son in appreciation of her honesty.

Her story spread rapidly on social media, with users calling her actions a powerful reminder that sincerity and moral values continue to thrive in everyday life.