Roblox banned because of child-safety concerns

Russia has banned the globally popular gaming platform Roblox, citing worries about child protection and exposure to harmful material.

According to the BBC, the country’s media regulator Roskomnadzor said the platform had become filled with LGBT-related content that could negatively influence the “spiritual and moral development of children.” The agency also pointed to repeated concerns over extremism and user safety.

Roblox, known for allowing players to create and share their own games, has long faced criticism for failing to implement strong enough safeguards for young users. Reports of terrorism-themed material, instances of sexual harassment and inadequate moderation have added to the pressure on the platform.

A Roblox spokesperson defended the company’s practices, saying it is “deeply committed to safety” and employs a wide range of proactive measures to detect and prevent harmful content.

The ban comes as several other countries also take action against the platform. Turkey has imposed similar restrictions, while Singapore launched scrutiny after a teenager reportedly joined ISIS-inspired servers. In response to rising concerns, Roblox recently announced that children would no longer be able to chat with unknown adults on the platform.

Russia’s move follows a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, accusing Roblox of ignoring safety regulations and misleading parents about the risks faced by young players.