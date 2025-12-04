Rana Sanaullah says verdict in Faiz Hamid Court Martial ‘expected this month’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that the verdict in the court martial of former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid is expected to be delivered this month.

Speaking during a TV talk show, Sanaullah remarked: “As per my information, the verdict in Faiz Hamid’s case is expected in December. We should avoid speculating about the extent of his punishment.”

Hamid, who is facing a military trial for alleged political interference and misuse of authority, came to prominence as head of the ISI’s counter-intelligence wing during the 2017 Faizabad sit-in. He was taken into military custody in August 2024 on charges of abusing power and violating the Pakistan Army Act.

Earlier, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told journalists that Hamid’s trial was progressing strictly in accordance with the law and that the outcome would be made public immediately upon conclusion. “General Faiz Hamid’s trial is a legal matter, and no conjecture should be made,” he emphasised.

According to the ISPR, Hamid was formally charged in December 2024 under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act for alleged political activities and other violations. The military’s inquiry followed Supreme Court orders related to the Top City housing scheme case. The probe found multiple violations of military law, including actions taken after Hamid’s retirement.

His arrest stemmed from a Supreme Court petition filed by the CEO of the housing society, accusing Hamid of land grabbing and stealing valuables during an earlier raid. Three other retired officers were also arrested in connection with the case.

Sanaullah addresses CDF Notification, warns KP CM Afridi

Sanaullah also commented on the new post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), saying it would become a “critically important” institution for national security. He added that although the law establishing the CDF had been enacted, its rules and regulations were still being drafted and required “great caution”.

He dismissed speculation about delays in issuing the CDF notification, calling such rumours baseless.

The adviser further said the government planned to expand its list of overseas individuals spreading anti-Pakistan propaganda, adding that the state would not allow content that undermines national security institutions. “No law allows propaganda related to national security,” he asserted.

Turning to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Sanaullah warned that if he obstructed national security efforts, “his political future will be dark”. He said Afridi would face severe consequences if found impeding counter-terrorism operations or facilitating militants. However, he added that the CM should be permitted political expression through speeches.

Regarding PTI founder Imran Khan, Sanaullah said he is entitled to B-Class facilities under the protocol for former prime ministers. The government, he said, would not take measures that would “diminish the respect” owed to a former premier.

He noted that during Nawaz Sharif’s imprisonment, the then-government had not provided him facilities in accordance with legal requirements. He said CM Afridi should not be barred from meeting Imran Khan unless such meetings were used to plan protests, launch a movement against the government, or support terrorism.