Railways outsources three major schools to revamp education standards

Minister Abbasi witnesses MoU signing aims at modernizing Railways’ academic network under PPP model

Karachi, Lahore schools handed to top private education partners; upgraded curriculum, labs, sports and facilities planned

ISLAMABAD: In a push to overhaul Pakistan Railways’ (PR) education network, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Thursday announced the outsourcing of three key railway schools—a move the government says will usher in modern, high-quality learning standards for children of railway employees.

Speaking at a signing ceremony held under his supervision, Abbasi said the initiative marked a “major stride” toward upgrading the academic environment of PR-run institutions. The three schools formally outsourced include Railway Boys & Girls School Karachi, handed over to TYMS Education System, and Lahore’s Railway Girls High School Mughalpura and Railway Girls Saint Andrews School/College, which have been transferred to SAGE/DAGE Education Pvt. Ltd.

According to the agreements, Tayyab Mirza signed on behalf of TYMS Education System for the Karachi institution, while Dr. Nasir Mahmood represented SAGE/DAGE for the Lahore schools.

The public-private partnership (PPP) model, the minister noted, aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision to modernize educational institutions nationwide. Importantly, the arrangement ensures the protection of all rights of railway employees and their children.

Under the new management, the partner organizations will introduce a modern curriculum, improved teaching methodologies, reformed examination systems, upgraded science and IT laboratories, enhanced sports facilities, and renovated school buildings. Structural upgrades, including the construction of additional classrooms, are also part of the plan.

Abbasi said the future of railway employees’ children was now “in safe hands,” terming the initiative a forward-looking step that would transform PR schools into “high-standard, self-sustaining centers of excellence.”

With the outsourcing of these three institutions in Karachi and Lahore, Pakistan Railways has taken what officials describe as a significant leap toward revitalizing its educational infrastructure.