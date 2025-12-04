Punjab announces winter break schedule for schools and colleges

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has confirmed the winter vacation dates for all schools and colleges across the province, sharing the update through his official social media accounts.

According to the announcement, institutions will observe winter holidays from December 22 to January 10.

The minister recently introduced a major shift in the academic calendar, revealing that matriculation and intermediate examinations will now take place after Ramadan and Eid instead of the earlier schedule. Under the revised plan, matric exams are expected to begin around March 24, with intermediate papers to follow.

He stated that the updated timetable is designed to give students a more relaxed preparation period and reduce academic pressure during the holy month.