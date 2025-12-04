President Zardari, Zhaparov agree to inject new momentum in Pakistan-Kyrgyz ties

President Zardari welcomes first Kyrgyz presidential visit in 20 years to strengthen bilateral relations

Both leaders agree to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity, education, and banking

Discuss CASA 1000 project progress, Quadrilateral Traffic corridor, and direct flights

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark visit marking the first Kyrgyz presidential trip to Pakistan in 20 years, President Asif Ali Zardari and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to deepen cooperation across trade, energy, connectivity, education, banking, and people-to-people exchanges.

The high-level discussions aim to unlock the full potential of bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations.

Before delegation-level talks, the leaders held a brief tête-à-tête at the President House to review the state of bilateral ties. President Zardari welcomed President Zhaparov, noting that the visit would bring fresh momentum to Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations, rooted in shared faith, common heritage, and cultural affinity.

Both leaders agreed that current trade levels fall short of the two countries’ economic potential and emphasized the need to broaden commercial exchanges.

Highlighting economic collaboration, the President lauded the Kyrgyz completion of its CASA 1000 segment and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its advanced-stage portion. They also discussed regional connectivity, expressing satisfaction with the operational Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit road corridor.

President Zardari underscored Pakistan’s readiness to provide Kyrgyzstan the shortest and most economical route to the Arabian Sea, while stressing the expansion of direct flights to promote trade, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

The two sides welcomed the participation of a Kyrgyz business delegation at the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum and agreed on facilitating visa procedures for mutual business engagement. President Zhaparov shared recent domestic reforms, including reserving 30 percent of parliamentary seats for women, and thanked Pakistan for backing Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries, including key ministers, secretaries, parliamentarians, and ambassadors.

Following the talks, a state banquet was held in honour of President Zhaparov, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, parliamentary leaders, federal ministers, provincial governors, military chiefs, and the diplomatic corps. President Zardari also extended advance birthday wishes to President Zhaparov, with the orchestra performing “Happy Birthday” on the violin to mark the occasion.