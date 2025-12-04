PM clears appointment of Field Marshal Asim Munir as Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday authorised the appointment of Field Marshal Asim Munir to a newly constituted post, Chief of Defence Forces, while also confirming his continuation as Chief of Army Staff. Officials said the summary has been sent to the Presidency for final approval.

The move establishes a dual command structure in which Field Marshal Munir will oversee both the army and broader defence coordination. His five-year term makes him the first officer to hold the newly created Chief of Defence Forces position.

Separately, the prime minister approved a two-year extension in service for Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu. The extension will apply after the completion of his current five-year tenure ending March 2026.