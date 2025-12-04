PCB inclined to retain Salman Ali Aga as T20I captain

Pakistan’s cricket think tank is increasingly convinced that Salman Ali Aga should continue leading the national T20 side through the upcoming T20 World Cup, with his leadership earning strong approval within the board.

The World Cup, scheduled for February and March and co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, had sparked debate over a possible captaincy change. Some speculated that Shadab Khan might return as skipper, while others believed Shaheen Shah Afridi could be considered. However, a senior PCB official has indicated that Salman is now the clear frontrunner to remain in charge.

Officials within the setup say Salman has helped restore the team’s competitive edge and unity. They credit him with reviving the side’s fighting spirit and guiding Pakistan back to consistent results, reducing the need for any shift in leadership before the global event.

Pakistan has registered the most T20I wins among full-member nations this year, with 21 victories. Salman has captained 38 of his 40 T20Is, scoring 671 runs at an average of 24.85. With 23 wins as captain, he is now Pakistan’s third-most successful T20I skipper, behind Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Under his leadership, Pakistan claimed a Tri-Nation Series title and reached the Asia Cup final.

While his batting has drawn occasional criticism, his unbeaten 63 against Sri Lanka in the recent Tri-Nation Series has helped quiet doubts about his form.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan is expected to return to the national squad for the Sri Lanka tour as a regular player. He last featured for Pakistan in June during the home series against Bangladesh. After undergoing shoulder surgery in London and completing a period of rehabilitation, he has been training rigorously at NCA Lahore.

Though Shadab has lacked recent match exposure, selectors and team management are reportedly satisfied with his fitness. His readiness will be further assessed in the Big Bash League beginning December 14. Pakistani players selected for the tournament will depart next week, with those required for the Sri Lanka series set to rejoin the squad afterward.