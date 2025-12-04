Pakistan partially reopens Torkham and Chaman crossings for UN aid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has partially reopened the Torkham and Chaman border crossings with Afghanistan for United Nations humanitarian shipments after nearly 50 days of closure.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi confirmed the move, stating that the openings are strictly for UN aid on humanitarian grounds. He emphasized that general trade remains suspended, adding, “We have no problem with the Afghan people.”

The Ministry of Commerce, in coordination with the Foreign Office, issued instructions to the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and the Directorate General of Transit Trade to facilitate the phased movement of UN containers. The approved shipments include food supplies, medical equipment, and other essential items such as school kits. Clearance procedures are to be expedited to ensure smooth transit through the two crossings.

The partial reopening comes amid escalating shortages of food and medicines in Afghanistan following the prolonged suspension of cross-border trade. UN agencies involved include UNICEF, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Pakistan had closed the Torkham and Chaman crossings on October 12 after attacks by the Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants on multiple Pakistani border posts. The clashes, which began on the night of October 11–12, resulted in the deaths of more than 200 militants and 23 Pakistani soldiers.

Following the incidents, Pakistan conducted precision strikes inside Afghanistan targeting militant positions in Kandahar and Kabul. A temporary ceasefire was agreed upon at Afghanistan’s request on October 15 and extended for 48 hours on October 17 during Doha-mediated talks.

An official ceasefire agreement was reached on October 19 in Qatar, with both sides committing to stop cross-border terrorism and establish mechanisms to maintain lasting peace. Further talks in Turkiye initially collapsed over disagreements, but mediation led to Pakistan agreeing to uphold the ceasefire while maintaining strict security safeguards.

The partial reopening of the borders is seen as a humanitarian measure while security and trade issues remain under careful monitoring by Islamabad.