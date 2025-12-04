Naqvi seeks extradition of Akbar and Raja in meeting with UK envoy

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi today handed over Pakistan’s extradition documents for former prime minister’s aide Shahzad Akbar and YouTuber Adil Raja during a meeting with United Kingdom High Commissioner Jane Marriott in the capital.

According to an interior ministry statement, the meeting covered bilateral ties, security cooperation and ongoing issues concerning Pakistanis residing illegally in the UK. Federal Secretary for Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha and senior officials were also present. The ministry said the extradition files for Akbar and Raja were formally delivered to the British envoy.

“Both individuals are wanted in Pakistan. They should be handed over to Pakistan immediately,” Naqvi was quoted as telling the high commissioner. The minister also shared material he said linked several Pakistan-origin individuals abroad to organised propaganda campaigns.

Naqvi reiterated that criticism was acceptable but the deliberate spread of falsehoods targeting state institutions was not. He stated that Pakistan would welcome British cooperation to deal with those using overseas platforms to amplify content the government considers defamatory. The interior ministry said the request had been channelled through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the formal extradition process.

The development follows Naqvi’s announcement earlier this week of a broad crackdown on fake news. He said the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency and the information ministry would jointly move against those circulating fabricated content online. The minister argued that the state could not tolerate attempts to fuel panic or circulate claims without evidence.

Akbar reacted on social media, saying the government’s move was retaliation for his commentary on human rights concerns, political developments and civil-military matters. He repeated earlier allegations of threats to his family and an acid attack in the UK, claims Pakistan’s Foreign Office has previously rejected.

Raja also issued a response, calling the complaint unlawful under UK laws and asserting that he and others in Britain had committed no offence. The former military officer, now a YouTuber, was ordered last year by a London court to pay substantial damages after being found to have defamed a former intelligence official.

Both men have been living in the UK and routinely comment on Pakistan’s political landscape through their online platforms. Pakistani authorities accuse them of spreading disinformation, a charge both deny.

Naqvi’s remarks have come amid heightened scrutiny of online reporting and commentary, particularly after a wave of unverified claims about the health of former prime minister Imran Khan spread on social media. The minister questioned the credibility of self-styled digital journalists and said a regulatory mechanism was being prepared for online content.

Responding to a query about criticism of the army chief, Naqvi warned that those making allegations from abroad would face consequences and said Pakistan was working to bring them back. His comments reflect a tougher stance by the government as it seeks greater control over the online information space while pursuing action against its critics overseas.