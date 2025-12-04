Kyrgyz President arrives on historic visit with trade boost, CASA-1000 and connectivity on agenda

Sadyr Zhaparov first Kyrgyz head of state in 20 years to visit Islamabad, signalling renewed momentum in bilateral ties

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls visit a ‘long-awaited moment in enduring brotherhood’

Leaders to focus on boosting trade to $100m through early finalisation of FTTA, CASA-1000 project and key to regional energy cooperation

Discussions to enhance sustainable and diversified connectivity routes between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan

Leaders will review full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade, energy, and education

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan aim to deepen people-to-people ties, blockchain and digital finance cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday for a historic two-day state visit, marking the first visit by any Kyrgyz head of state in 20 years, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity, education, and people-to-people relations, according to state media.

The visit underscores the enduring bond between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, rooted in deep cultural, historical, and spiritual affinities, as well as their shared commitment to regional cooperation through multilateral forums such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

President Zhaparov, accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior cabinet ministers, officials, and prominent business leaders, landed at Nur Khan Airbase, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari accorded him a warm welcome, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives the president of Kyrgyzstan H.E. Sadyr Nurgojo uulu Japarov in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/DhOStbYBkl — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 3, 2025

A 21-gun salute was fired in his honour, and children in traditional attire presented him with a bouquet, reflecting Pakistan’s ceremonial hospitality.

The Prime Minister’s Office noted that the invitation for the visit had been extended by PM Shehbaz Sharif himself.

It was my pleasure to welcome H.E. President Sadyr Zhaparov to Islamabad on his historic visit- the first by a Kyrgyz President in 20 years. This long-awaited visit marks a significant moment in our enduring brotherhood. I look forward to a meaningful and forward-looking… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 3, 2025

Speaking on X, the premier described the visit as a “long-awaited moment in our enduring brotherhood” and expressed optimism about a “meaningful and forward-looking engagement,” emphasising that Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic are “poised for a bright future together.”

براہِ راست:وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا کرغزستان کے صدر کا اسلام آباد میں استقبال۔ https://t.co/HP3QSBaJgu — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 3, 2025

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed his Kyrgyz counterpart at the Foreign Office, where the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, focusing on trade, energy, education, connectivity, and people-to-people ties.

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Zheenbek Kulubaev, arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. He was received by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50. He held important consultations ranging over areas of mutual interest.… pic.twitter.com/gpJvPOtO3U — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2025

They also discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to strengthen and diversify cooperation in all areas of shared interest.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a meeting with Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheenbek Kulubaev, who is accompanying the Kyrgyz President on his State Visit to Pakistan. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the full… pic.twitter.com/ZJ7K1E7hLU — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2025

Both sides agreed to regular meetings of Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Bilateral Political Consultations and the Bilateral Inter-Governmental Commission to unlock the full potential of their relationship. They also stressed enhancing economic cooperation, noting the convening of a business forum on the sidelines of the visit and the early finalisation of the Transit Trade Agreement, which aims to raise bilateral trade to $100 million.

🔊PR No.3️⃣6️⃣4️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Zheenbek Kulubaev , 03 December 2025https://t.co/FgYii0IL8E

🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sUtrW6WHXW — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2025

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the timely and effective implementation of the CASA-1000 project and underscored the importance of secure, sustainable, and diversified connectivity routes to further strengthen bilateral and regional trade. FM Dar also appreciated the Kyrgyz government and people for hosting Pakistani students and workers, agreeing to institutionalise and enhance people-to-people cooperation.

During the visit, he is expected to meet the President Asif Ali Zardari, hold a tête-à-tête followed by delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and address the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum.

The two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to further deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, defence, education, people-to-people exchanges, and regional connectivity.

The last presidential visit from the Kyrgyz Republic took place in January 2005.

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have also pursued collaboration in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital finance and remain active partners within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which includes China, Russia, India, and Iran. The historic visit signals a renewed momentum in diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties, opening avenues for strategic collaboration and regional connectivity for both nations.