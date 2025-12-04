Entertainment

Jinn ki Shadi Unki Shadi finale garners praise from viewers

By News Desk

Hum TV’s horror-comedy Jinn ki Shadi Unki Shadi concluded with a finale that sparked both praise and debate among viewers. The drama, featuring Sehar Khan, Syed Jibran, Arbaaz Khan, Asif Khan, Tamkenat Mansoor, Wahaj Ali, Romaisa Khan, Nadia Afgan, Sidra Niazi, and Arsalan Naseer, followed the unusual love story of Ali, a human boy, who falls for Khushi, a jinn. Written by Syed Nabeel and directed by Saife Hassan, the show has enjoyed strong viewership throughout its run.

The final episode delivered a happy ending, showing Ali and Khushi marrying after overcoming all obstacles. Fans admired the conclusion, calling the drama refreshing, engaging, and consistently entertaining. Many celebrated the chemistry of the characters and praised the series for maintaining excitement from beginning to end.

However, not everyone agreed with the choice to portray a human–jinn marriage. Some viewers questioned the logic of the union, joking about how such a relationship would realistically function or what their future children would be like. A few found the concept amusing, while others felt it should not have been shown at all.

Despite the positive response to the storyline, Hum TV faced heavy criticism for delaying the online release of the final episode. Frustrated viewers expressed disappointment, saying the delay spoiled their viewing experience and dampened the excitement of the finale.

The show leaves behind a mix of appreciation, humor, and debate—much like its unique premise.

