NATIONAL

Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul rail link to resume operations before year-end

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Thursday agreed to resume the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul (ITI) train service before the end of the year, marking a significant step toward enhancing regional connectivity and cross-border trade.

The decision was made during a meeting in Islamabad between Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam. The discussion also focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in political, economic, and trade sectors.

The meeting, attended by Iranian Commercial Counsellor Ms. Kamali Moghaddam, emphasized the potential of increased trade volumes between the two countries. Minister Abbasi noted that boosting mutual imports and exports would not only raise railway revenue but also contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economy.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, strengthening regional connectivity and linking the region through rail networks remains our top priority,” Abbasi said.

Ambassador Moghaddam extended an official invitation to Minister Abbasi to visit Iran, which the minister accepted. Abbasi said his visit would include reviewing the Iranian railway system to explore opportunities for modernizing and expanding regional rail links, reinforcing efficient transport and trade networks across the region.

The revival of the ITI train service is expected to facilitate smoother movement of passengers and goods, enhance economic collaboration, and serve as a strategic link connecting South Asia with the Middle East and Europe.

Previous article
Rana Sanaullah says verdict in Faiz Hamid Court Martial ‘expected this month’
Next article
Islamabad and Moscow agree to test cargo shipments along North-South corridor
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Naqvi seeks extradition of Akbar and Raja in meeting with UK...

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi today handed over Pakistan’s extradition documents for former prime minister’s aide Shahzad Akbar and YouTuber Adil Raja during a...

PM clears appointment of Field Marshal Asim Munir as Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces

Pakistan partially reopens Torkham and Chaman crossings for UN aid

Islamabad and Moscow agree to test cargo shipments along North-South corridor

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.