Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul rail link to resume operations before year-end

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Thursday agreed to resume the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul (ITI) train service before the end of the year, marking a significant step toward enhancing regional connectivity and cross-border trade.

The decision was made during a meeting in Islamabad between Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam. The discussion also focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in political, economic, and trade sectors.

The meeting, attended by Iranian Commercial Counsellor Ms. Kamali Moghaddam, emphasized the potential of increased trade volumes between the two countries. Minister Abbasi noted that boosting mutual imports and exports would not only raise railway revenue but also contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economy.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, strengthening regional connectivity and linking the region through rail networks remains our top priority,” Abbasi said.

Ambassador Moghaddam extended an official invitation to Minister Abbasi to visit Iran, which the minister accepted. Abbasi said his visit would include reviewing the Iranian railway system to explore opportunities for modernizing and expanding regional rail links, reinforcing efficient transport and trade networks across the region.

The revival of the ITI train service is expected to facilitate smoother movement of passengers and goods, enhance economic collaboration, and serve as a strategic link connecting South Asia with the Middle East and Europe.