Islamabad and Moscow agree to test cargo shipments along North-South corridor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have reached a major agreement to enhance strategic, economic, and energy cooperation, marking a new phase in bilateral relations following a high-level intergovernmental meeting in Islamabad.

The accord was finalized at the conclusion of the tenth session of the Russia-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission, a three-day summit co-chaired by Pakistan’s Power Minister Awais Leghari and Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev.

A significant aspect of the partnership includes a decision to proceed with test cargo shipments along the eastern route of the North-South International Transport Corridor. Officials said the initiative aims to strengthen regional connectivity and facilitate increased trade and economic integration across the corridor.

The transport agreement is expected to serve as a strategic link between Pakistan and Russia, supporting broader regional economic and infrastructure cooperation while laying the groundwork for future projects in energy, logistics, and trade facilitation.

Officials emphasized that the ongoing engagement reflects a commitment by both countries to expand mutual collaboration in key sectors, strengthening ties and promoting stability in the region.