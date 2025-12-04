IHC seeks govt’s report on Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s health, repatriation by Jan 20

Court emphasizes urgency and highlights previous contempt notices over non-compliance with court directives

Additional Attorney General says Dr Aafia is an American citizen and Pakistan can’t interfere in US judicial system

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the federal government to submit a comprehensive briefing by January 20 regarding Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s health and potential repatriation from a US prison.

The directive comes amid ongoing legal proceedings initiated by her sister, Fauzia Siddiqui, seeking Dr Aafia’s transfer to Pakistan.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Rashid Hafeez informed the court that Dr Aafia Siddiqui is an American citizen who was sentenced in the United States, adding that Pakistan cannot interfere in the American judicial system.

The court, however, emphasized the need for the federal government to provide a detailed update on all measures taken concerning her welfare and any potential repatriation.

A larger bench of the IHC, headed by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and comprising Justices Khadim Hussain Soomro, Muhammad Azam Khan, and Khanaam Ameen Minhas, heard the petition filed by Fauzia Siddiqui. Imran Shafiq, Advocate, representing the petitioner, appeared along with the Additional Attorney General on behalf of the federation.

Advocate Imran Shafiq stated that the petition primarily concerns Dr Aafia’s repatriation. Justice Tahir observed that the original petition did not specifically request repatriation and highlighted that an extradition agreement exists between Pakistan and the United States. The bench questioned why previous court directives were not fully complied with, noting that contempt of court notices had been issued.

The Additional Attorney General explained that the federal government has challenged prior IHC decisions in the Supreme Court, though the case has not yet been scheduled. He reiterated that medical facilities are available in the US prison, but a doctor chosen by the petitioner cannot be appointed, and that the federal government has provided other facilities, including processing visas.

He stressed Pakistan’s inability to interfere in internal judicial matters of the United States, given Dr Aafia’s American citizenship and conviction abroad.

Justice Tahir remarked on the prolonged delays caused by procedural hurdles, stressing the urgency of resolving the petition and the limited time of the four-judge bench to sit daily. The court directed the federal government to submit a full briefing detailing all steps taken, including engagement with US authorities regarding medical care and repatriation procedures.

The IHC subsequently adjourned the hearing of Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s case until January 20, awaiting the comprehensive update from the federal government.