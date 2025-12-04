NATIONAL

Govt bars Imran Khan’s sister from meeting him at Adiala jail

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Information minister Attaullah Tarar announced Thursday that the government has barred Uzma Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, from meeting him at Adiala Jail.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Islamabad with law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, the information minister said authorities would take firm action against anyone attempting to disrupt law and order outside the Rawalpindi prison.

He added that the situation around the facility is being closely monitored and that the government will not allow any disturbance. The matter remains ongoing and further updates are expected.

