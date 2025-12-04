Geo News faces backlash after airing false breaking news on Field Marshal Asim Munir’s appointment as Chief of Defence Forces

LAHORE: Viewers were left stunned on Thursday when Geo News, Pakistan’s most-watched news channel and long regarded as a reliable source of information, broadcast a breaking news alert claiming that Field Marshal Asim Munir had been appointed the country’s first Chief of Defence Forces.

The report, presented as an official announcement approved and signed by both President Asif Zardari and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, flashed across screens with the urgency of a major national development.

Within moments, however, the transmission slipped into an unusual silence. The hosts paused mid-broadcast, confusion visibly taking over the newsroom. Seconds later, the breaking news graphic abruptly disappeared and was replaced by a hastily prepared slide declaring the circulated notification to be fake. The channel then shifted to reading out the same notification—this time labelling it false, leaving viewers baffled and raising urgent questions about how such an error could occur on a platform known for its editorial discipline.

The incident has sparked intense criticism across social media, where users have expressed disbelief that one of Pakistan’s largest and most credible media networks could fall for an unverified document during a live transmission. Clips of the awkward silence and sudden reversal are already circulating widely, with many calling it one of the biggest on-air blunders in recent memory for the channel.

Media experts say the episode highlights growing challenges faced by newsrooms in the age of rapid information flow and AI-generated content. Just last month, Dawn, Pakistan’s oldest and most respected newspaper—accidentally published an AI-generated note on one of its business pages, prompting its own wave of scrutiny and embarrassment. With two of the country’s top news organisations experiencing credibility slips within weeks, concerns are mounting about verification practices and editorial oversight in an era where fabricated content spreads faster than ever.

For now, Geo News has not issued a detailed explanation regarding how the false alert made it to air. But the incident has already reignited conversations about the responsibility of major media houses, the dangers of speed over accuracy, and the delicate trust that binds audiences to the outlets they rely on for information.

As the clip continues to trend online, the blunder stands as a stark reminder that even the most established news giants are not immune to the pitfalls of modern misinformation.