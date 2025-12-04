COAS hails Pak-KSA ‘robust defence collaboration;’ vows deeper cooperation

Field Marshal Munir meets Saudi Land Forces Commander, underlining shared commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations and regional security

COAS also hosts Bahrain National Guard Commander, reaffirm strengthening military-to-military ties

Both visiting dignitaries acknowledge Pakistan Army’s professionalism and role in regional stability

Pakistan reaffirms support for Gulf partners, boosting strategic and defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the “robust defence collaboration” between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, underlining the shared commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations and regional security, according to the military’s media wing.

The remarks came during a meeting with Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Commander Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Saud Al-Johani, who called on him at the General Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement posted on X by state broadcaster PTV News.

The ISPR said, “COAS Munir emphasized the importance of continued cooperation in training, capacity building, and intelligence sharing. The visiting commander acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and appreciated the country’s positive role in regional peace and stability.”

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, and avenues for enhanced defence cooperation, reiterating their resolve to further deepen military-to-military ties, the statement said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a long-standing multifaceted relationship rooted in strategic military cooperation, mutual economic interests, and shared Islamic heritage. Riyadh has historically provided economic assistance and energy support to Islamabad, including financial aid and oil supplies. In September, the two nations signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, under which any attack on either country would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

Separately, COAS Munir also met Bahrain National Guard Commander General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, where discussions covered bilateral defence cooperation, regional security, and matters of mutual interest. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen existing military-to-military relations.

The visiting Bahraini commander acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and its contribution to regional stability, while COAS Munir highlighted the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, expressing Pakistan’s continued support for Bahrain in all domains.

These engagements underscore Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to maintain strong defence and strategic partnerships in the Gulf region, enhancing regional stability while fostering professional military cooperation with allied countries.