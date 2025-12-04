CM Afridi vows zero tolerance for corruption, reaffirms commitment to merit

KP CM stresses open-door policy for public and officers to ensure transparency and accountability

Reiterates fight against terrorism, pledges decisions and relief based on people’s welfare

Police provided bulletproof vehicles, modern weapons, anti-drone systems, and latest tech

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Khan Afridi on Wednesday announced a robust policy of merit, transparency, and zero tolerance for corruption across the provincial administration, reaffirming the PTI government’s commitment to the ideology of its leader, Imran Khan.

Addressing a joint Darbar of police officers and civil servants, the chief minister underscored that no civil or police officer involved in corruption will be spared, stressing that all proven cases will face strict action.

“My doors are open 24/7 for anyone who wishes to report corruption. Whoever has committed corruption, bring proof and action will be taken against them because they are a scourge on our province and will receive no forgiveness,” CM Afridi said. He also urged officers to adopt a similar open-door policy for the public, emphasizing that service to the people, especially the poor, must remain the government’s top priority.

On the matter of transfers and postings, Afridi clarified that the current government has not recommended a single officer’s posting change and that all appointments were made strictly on merit. “If you have been brought on merit, I hope you will also ensure the supremacy of merit in your duties,” he added.

پولیس اور ہمارے سول سرونٹس ہمیشہ عوامی مفاد میں کام کرتے ہیں۔ لیکن بدقسمتی سے بعض لوگ، جن کا کام سیاست میں مداخلت کرنا نہیں، لیکن وہ مداخلت کرتے ہیں۔ کچھ لوگ عوامی مینڈیٹ کی حفاظت بھی نہیں کر پاتے، جس سے حالات خراب ہوتے ہیں۔ لیکن میں آپ کو یقین دلاتا ہوں کہ میری حکومت کی طرف سے… pic.twitter.com/dAwFFJXfMd — Government of KP (@GovernmentKP) December 3, 2025

The chief minister’s remarks were delivered in a high-profile gathering attended by the chief secretary, the inspector general of police, additional chief secretaries, administrative secretaries of provincial departments, divisional and district officers, and police personnel, with a Fatiha offered for martyrs of the police and civil administration.

Highlighting the province’s ongoing security challenges, Afridi said, “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced terrorism for four decades, yet our brave police have resisted for 21 years despite scarce resources. The nation is proud of their sacrifices.” He lauded the courage of officers battling terrorists, affirming, “If we fight for the sake of Allah and the interest of the people, victory will always be ours. We will restore peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at any cost.”

The chief minister stressed complete transparency and accountability, declaring that decisions made behind closed doors would no longer be accepted. Officers’ performance will now be evaluated through measurable performance indicators, and all decision-making must serve public interest.

To strengthen law enforcement, Afridi announced that bulletproof vehicles, modern weapons, anti-drone systems, and the latest technology will be provided on an emergency basis to the police force. A special policy will be developed to support families of martyred civil servants fully.

He emphasized that political interference in administrative matters will not be tolerated, and strict action will follow against those obstructing justice. “We will give relief to the people as per Imran Khan’s vision, and decision-making will always prioritize public welfare. We will defeat terrorism with faith, courage, and determination,” he concluded.