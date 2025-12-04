Chainsaws and choices

Deforestation — the large-scale destruction of forests — is one of the most urgent environmental threats facing both Pakistan and the world. Despite the vital role forests play in preserving biodiversity, regulating climate and supporting ecosystems, Pakistan’s forest cover remains dangerously low. Only about 5% of our land is forested, and even that limited area is vanishing rapidly.

According to FAO estimates (2020), Pakistan lost nearly 1.2 million hectares of forest between 1990 and 2020, reflecting an alarming deforestation rate of 1.95%. Such rapid loss of green cover accelerates climate change, increases the risk of floods, erodes soil and threatens countless species that depend on forest habitats.

The government has taken meaningful steps to counter this trend — most notably the National Forest Policy (2015) and the Billion Trees Tsunami Project (2014–2018), which demonstrated that coordinated action can yield significant environmental gains. But policy alone cannot solve the problem. The fight against deforestation demands sustained political will, strict enforcement of laws and active participation from communities, civil society and citizens.

QAMER JAN

TURBAT KECH