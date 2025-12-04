Azerbaijan, Iran discuss bilateral ties in Tabriz meeting

BAKU: Azerbaijani and Iranian officials met in Tabriz on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and explore avenues for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Iran, Ali Alizadeh, held talks with Iran’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh, alongside senior Iranian officials including Ali Akbar Nazari, Director General of Protocols, and Manouchehr Moradi, Director General for Eurasia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Ambassador Alizadeh formally introduced Taleh Zohrabov, the newly appointed Consul General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz, to the Iranian delegation. Zohrabov handed over his consul patent to Ali Akbar Nazari, completing the official process of assuming his diplomatic post.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties and addressing areas of mutual interest, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthen political, economic, and cultural relations. The meeting also underscored the importance of diplomatic engagement at the consular level, aiming to facilitate trade, people-to-people exchanges, and regional cooperation.

Officials highlighted the historical ties and longstanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, noting that continued dialogue would serve as a foundation for further collaboration on regional and international issues.

sides agreed to maintain close communication to ensure the effective functioning of the new Azerbaijani consulate in Tabriz and to support initiatives that promote bilateral understanding and joint development projects.

The Tabriz meeting is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to reinforce engagement between the two neighboring countries, reflecting a shared interest in stability, economic growth, and strengthened regional connectivity.