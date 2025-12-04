Aurat March says state obstructed press conference on Baloch disappearances

KARACHI: Police on Thursday briefly detained female rights activist Sara outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Thursday ahead of a press conference organised by Aurat March to highlight enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

The activist was released within hours, according to the organisers and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

The press conference was scheduled for 3pm to address the abductions of two Baloch women, 15-year-old Nasreen Baloch and 24-year-old Mahjabeen Baloch. Aurat March and civil society representatives have repeatedly urged authorities to account for the girls’ whereabouts.

Mahjabeen was reportedly picked up from Quetta Civil Hospital in May, while Nasreen was abducted from Hub in November, according to the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP).

Ahead of the event, Karachi police increased security around the KPC. Women officers were deployed at entry points, and roads leading to the press club were temporarily blocked, reopening later in the afternoon. Social media videos showed activists being physically restrained.

Sheema Kirmani, an Aurat March organiser, was seen protesting being grabbed by officers, saying, “You have no right to touch me.” Another activist, Shakeela from the Joint Minority Development Committee, showed a permit for entry while police attempted to stop her.

Journalist Zofeen Ebrahim was also prevented from attending the briefing. She said police questioned her movements and initially denied her access, prompting her to call the organisers who were also uncertain about the situation. Ebrahim described the scene as intimidating and shared her concerns on social media, asking what was happening in the city.

During the briefing, Kirmani said authorities had obstructed the organisers and were attempting to intimidate both activists and the families of the missing girls. “What right does the state have to stop them from demanding answers?” she asked.

Moneeza Ahmed of Aurat March highlighted the lack of transparency, questioning why families could not obtain information about Nasreen and Mahjabeen.

HRCP Sindh Vice Chairman Qazi Khizar said the KPC was surrounded by police, creating an atmosphere of fear. He stressed that young activists demanding accountability should not be equated with militant groups operating in remote areas. Kirmani also noted that police had attempted to arrest BYC activist Sammi Deen Baloch as she approached the venue.

Aurat March organisers criticised the state for conflating ordinary Baloch women with members of the banned Baloch Liberation Army. They demanded the immediate recovery of Nasreen and Mahjabeen, an end to enforced disappearances, protection for the families, and transparency from state institutions.

Thursday’s incident follows a series of similar actions by Karachi police. On November 27, 24 PTI leaders and workers were detained during a protest at KPC over former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health.

A week earlier, police blocked opposition activists from attending a demonstration against the 27th Constitutional Amendment. In March, six people were arrested when the Baloch Yakjehti Committee tried to stage a protest at Fawara Chowk.

The press conference also drew attention to the use of the 4th Schedule in Balochistan, which activists say restricts movement and targets individuals, including those not engaged in political activity. Aurat March representatives said the measure has been used as a tool of coercion against women, limiting their ability to travel freely.

Activists emphasised the long-term impact of such policies on civil society. They said that detentions and harassment create fear among communities seeking accountability for missing persons.

“Seven months have gone by since Mahjabeen disappeared, and her family still does not know where she is,” Kirmani said, underlining the urgency of the issue.

The Aurat March press conference, held amid heightened police presence, reiterated calls for the state to act responsibly. Activists demanded negotiations with families of the missing girls and clear measures to prevent further disappearances. They warned that continued obstruction and intimidation could deepen mistrust between communities and law enforcement.

The event concluded with a firm call for authorities to ensure the safe return of Nasreen and Mahjabeen, uphold the rule of law, and protect citizens’ rights to protest and seek information. The organisers said they will continue to monitor the situation closely and hold the government accountable for its obligations toward missing persons in Balochistan.