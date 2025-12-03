Punjab shifts matric and intermediate exams to after Eid

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced that matriculation and intermediate examinations across the province will now be held after Eid ul Fitr.

Matric exams were originally set to begin on March 3, 2026, while the schedule for intermediate exams had not yet been finalised. The minister confirmed the change through a social media post, stating that both sets of exams will take place following the Eid holidays.

Earlier in October, the Punjab School Education Department adjusted school timings due to worsening smog. Under the revised schedule, classes run from 8:45am to 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday, and until 12:30pm on Fridays.