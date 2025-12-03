Punjab enforces new kite-flying ordinance with tough penalties to curb deadly string

LAHORE: The Punjab government has promulgated the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Ordinance 2025, immediately enforcing strict controls on kite flying, the production and sale of hazardous kite material, and measures aimed at preventing casualties and property damage across the province.

The ordinance, issued on December 1 by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, was enacted after the Governor determined that urgent legislative action was required while the Provincial Assembly was not in session.

The new law follows a spike in fatalities and injuries caused by sharp, metallic and chemically-coated kite string — especially maanjha — commonly used during winter and spring kite-flying seasons. Officials say the ordinance seeks to eliminate the use of dangerous materials and introduce tougher penalties for violations.

Under the law, no kite may be flown, assisted, manufactured, stored, transported or sold without explicit permission under regulated conditions.

Penalties include three to five years in prison and fines of up to Rs2 million for flying a kite or aiding kite flying without authorisation, and five to seven years in prison and fines up to Rs5 million for producing or trading banned string or hazardous kites.

Children violating the ordinance will be dealt with under the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, with fines of Rs50,000 for a first offence and Rs100,000 for repeat offences. If fines are unpaid, they will be recovered from parents or guardians.

A key provision declares all offences non-bailable and cognizable, empowering police to arrest violators without a warrant. Manufacturers and traders wishing to handle permitted materials must now register with the Deputy Commissioner.

Operating without registration can result in up to five years imprisonment and fines reaching Rs500,000. The ordinance also includes whistle-blower protections, though no reward will be provided for information already known to authorities or deemed unhelpful.

The law supersedes all conflicting legislation and formally repeals the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001, while retaining the validity of past actions taken under it. It authorises the provincial government and the Home Department secretary to issue detailed rules and guidelines through Gazette notifications.

Approved by Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and issued by Law Secretary Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi, the ordinance establishes a significantly stricter framework that allows kite flying only in controlled settings, with enhanced oversight aimed at reducing injuries and tightening enforcement across Punjab.