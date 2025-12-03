Sports

Pakistan’s rising stars surge in latest T20I rankings

By News Desk

Pakistan enjoyed a strong boost in the newest ICC T20I rankings, with Saim Ayub reclaiming the top all-rounder position and several teammates making impressive gains.

Saim Ayub returned to No. 1 in the all-rounder standings after reaching a career-best 295 rating. His standout performances against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi lifted him above Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, who has slipped to No. 2.

Mohammad Nawaz also climbed the ladder, moving into the No. 4 spot with his highest-ever rating of 218. His contributions in the Sri Lanka series played a key role in his rise.

In the bowling rankings, Abrar Ahmed continued his ascent, improving to No. 4 with a rating of 691, just three points behind Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. His recent form puts him within reach of matching or surpassing his career-best 703.

Among batters, India’s Abhishek Sharma remains firmly at No. 1, while Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan holds the sixth position with a rating of 752.

