Pakistan urges immediate Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday called for the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories, stressing the need for a fully implemented ceasefire without unilateral military action.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly Debate on the Question of Palestine, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Asim Iftikhar Ahmad reaffirmed the country’s firm stance on the conflict.

The ambassador underscored Pakistan’s demand that the Palestinian people be allowed to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination, culminating in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Ahmad also said Pakistan supports all genuine efforts to halt the ongoing violence, protect civilians, and prevent further displacement. He emphasized that reconstruction work in Gaza should begin immediately and called for a comprehensive peace process grounded in international law.