Pakistan offers humanitarian assistance, disaster-management expertise to Indonesia

PM Shehbaz telephones Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, conveys Pakistan’s solidarity and expresses deep condolences over Sumatra floods

Both leaders underscore bilateral cooperation on climate resilience and crisis preparedness

Urban search and rescue team of 47 personnel, 6.5 tons of equipment dispatched to Sri Lanka

NDMA also sends 200 tons of emergency supplies; support to continue as needed

Disaster toll tops 1,500 across four countries; survivors face severe food and water shortages

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Indonesia in the wake of devastating floods and landslides that claimed hundreds of lives and caused widespread destruction, particularly in Sumatra.

In a telephonic conversation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the prime minister conveyed deep condolences and solidarity on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, describing the disaster as a tragic human loss that Pakistan deeply mourns.

Premier Shehbaz assured President Prabowo that Pakistan is ready to provide all possible relief and humanitarian assistance, including sharing its extensive expertise in managing large-scale natural disasters, encompassing emergency response, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

Highlighting the shared vulnerability of both nations to climate-induced calamities, the prime minister stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in disaster preparedness, crisis management, and climate resilience.

President Prabowo expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s message of solidarity and informed the prime minister that Indonesian authorities had acted swiftly and effectively to manage the unfolding crisis. Prime Minister Shehbaz also looked forward to welcoming President Prabowo to Pakistan during his official visit next week, noting that the visit would present an important opportunity to further strengthen diplomatic ties and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Pakistan Sends Rescue Team to Sri Lanka

In a related development, Pakistan on Wednesday dispatched an urban search and rescue team to Sri Lanka to assist in relief operations following Cyclone Ditwah, which has triggered catastrophic flooding and landslides, claiming over 400 lives and displacing thousands. A Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft carrying 47 personnel and 6.5 tons of critical equipment departed for Sri Lanka, according to Radio Pakistan. The team will provide search and rescue support, medical assistance, and logistical aid to affected communities.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony in Islamabad, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had ordered “full-out support” for the mission. Malik described Cyclone Ditwah as “unfortunate and unprecedented,” noting a recent increase in cyclone activity in the southern Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.

In addition to the personnel and equipment flown out, the NDMA dispatched 200 tons of emergency supplies via a commercial container ship from Karachi, with another consignment being prepared in Lahore. Malik emphasized that Pakistan’s relief efforts would continue as long as required, and additional support would be provided if necessary.

Toll Mounts, Frustration Rising Among Survivors

Meanwhile, Indonesia and Sri Lanka continued battling to reach survivors in remote, cut-off regions, as the disaster toll across four countries topped 1,500. In Indonesia, 770 people were confirmed dead—revised down from 812 earlier—with another 463 reported missing. Many areas remain physically isolated due to flood damage and communication failures.

Aid agencies have highlighted growing logistical challenges. Ade Soekadis, executive director of Mercy Corps Indonesia, said, “The extent of the damage and the size of the affected area are really huge,” warning that shortages of food, water, and hygiene supplies were already severe and likely to worsen.

Monsoon rains combined with two tropical storm systems have caused record deluges across Sri Lanka, parts of Sumatra, southern Thailand, and northern Malaysia, making relief efforts extremely challenging.