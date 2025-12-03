Pakistan dispatches aid and rescue team to assist Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday dispatched an urban search and rescue team to Sri Lanka to assist in relief operations following Cyclone Ditwah, which has triggered catastrophic flooding and landslides, claiming over 400 lives and displacing thousands.

A Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft carrying 47 personnel and 6.5 tons of critical equipment departed for Sri Lanka, according to Radio Pakistan. The team will participate in search and rescue operations, medical support, and logistical assistance to help affected communities recover from the cyclone’s impact.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony in Islamabad, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka during this crisis. He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had ordered “full-out support” for the humanitarian mission.

Malik described Cyclone Ditwah as “unfortunate and unprecedented,” pointing to a recent increase in cyclone activity in the southern Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea, despite earlier trends showing a decline in regional hurricanes.

He highlighted that the urban search and rescue team being sent is highly trained, experienced in previous disaster operations, and fully equipped to support international relief efforts.

In addition to the personnel and equipment flown out by air, the NDMA dispatched 200 tons of emergency supplies via a commercial container ship from Karachi. Another consignment is being prepared in Lahore to provide timely assistance upon arrival in Sri Lanka. Malik emphasized that Pakistan’s relief efforts will continue for as long as required and that the government is ready to provide additional support if necessary.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also attended the ceremony, extending condolences to Sri Lanka on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan. He assured that Pakistan will provide every possible form of assistance to help mitigate the effects of the cyclone, including additional relief consignments and emergency response coordination.

The deployment comes after reports that India had delayed flight clearance for Pakistan’s relief aircraft, prompting authorities to send additional aid via sea.

According to a statement by the Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka, the C-130 aircraft and its team had been ready since November 30, equipped with field hospitals, sniffer dogs, and life-saving supplies totaling nearly 200 tons, but were unable to depart due to delays in obtaining flight approval.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting on Tuesday to review the ongoing relief efforts. He directed all relevant agencies to provide full support for search and rescue operations and emphasized that Pakistan would also assist in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of affected areas after the immediate relief phase.

The PM spoke on the phone with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, expressing grief over the loss of life and the destruction caused by the cyclone. He conveyed Pakistan’s condolences to the families of the victims and reassured the president of Islamabad’s continued support.

President Dissanayake thanked Pakistan for its rapid response and humanitarian assistance, noting that Islamabad was among the first countries to respond to the disaster.

Lieutenant General Malik also highlighted the broader threat of climate change, stressing the need for global coordination in early warning systems and disaster preparedness. He said Pakistan remains committed to contributing its expertise and resources to help Sri Lanka recover while emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in mitigating the impact of natural disasters.