‘Nation will watch it live’: PM reiterates ‘fully’ transparent, merit-based PIA privatization

PM says restoring PIA’s lost reputation hinges on a smooth and credible transition

Says entire Dec 23, 2025 bidding to be aired live nationwide for full transparency

Says reform and divestment process progressing in a structured, efficient manner, terming modernising PIA key to boosting tourism and global connectivity

Business leaders praise professional and transparent privatisation framework

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed that absolute transparency and merit would define the government’s ongoing privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), declaring that the entire bidding process would be broadcast live on national TV to ensure public confidence in one of the country’s most closely watched reforms.

Chairing a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House with business leaders and company representatives participating in the PIA privatisation round, he said restoring the airline’s lost reputation required a smooth, credible and professionally executed transition.

The prime minister said the government was fully committed to aligning the national flag carrier with modern aviation benchmarks and that the reform and divestment process was advancing in an efficient and structured manner. “InshaAllah, PIA will soon once again live up to its old slogan of ‘Great People to Fly With’,” he remarked.

Reiterating his government’s stance of zero tolerance for corruption, he said transparency would be ensured at every stage, with no exception. “The entire bidding on December 23, 2025, will be aired live on all media channels so the nation can witness the process firsthand,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the restoration of PIA’s global routes would significantly benefit overseas Pakistanis by providing reliable and competitive air connectivity. Reviving and modernising the national airline, he added, was equally vital for boosting Pakistan’s tourism potential, which depended on a strong, efficient and internationally credible carrier.

Expressing hope for a robust outcome, the prime minister said he trusted that whichever bidder ultimately assumed control would dedicate its full capabilities to rehabilitating the airline’s identity and driving its long-term growth on sustainable lines.

The participants at the meeting commended the government for adopting a transparent and professional framework for the privatisation process, highlighting that the reforms reflected a strong intent to ensure fairness and global best practices.

The meeting was attended by all bidders taking part in the PIA privatisation round, along with senior cabinet members and government advisers. Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Sardar Owais Leghari; Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani; Adviser to the PM Muhammad Ali; Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar; and senior officials were present.