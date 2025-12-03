Kya Drama Hai sparks backlash for mocking Talha Chahour’s Punjabi accent in Jama Taqseem

The show Kya Drama Hai has come under fire after its judges once again targeted actor Talha Chahour for his Punjabi accent, prompting widespread criticism from viewers and social media users.

Talha Chahour, who hails from Rahim Yar Khan, entered the drama industry with his acclaimed debut in Jo Bichar Gaye and has since worked in projects such as Wabaal, Jannat Se Aagay, and currently Jama Taqseem, where he plays the character Qais. Despite earning praise from audiences for his performances, the judges of the show—Nadia Khan, Marina Khan, and Bushra Ansari—continue to criticise the way he speaks.

During the latest episode, the judges openly expressed their disapproval of his accent. Nadia Khan mentioned speaking to Talha about it privately, while Marina Khan insisted his accent sounded “too Punjabi” and appeared “jarring.” Bushra Ansari acknowledged his strong performance as Qais and attempted to soften the criticism, but the overall remarks painted the Punjabi accent as undesirable.

The reaction online was immediate and intense. Many viewers condemned the judges for equating a regional accent with the term “paindu,” calling the remarks discriminatory and disrespectful. Several users argued that such comments create barriers for emerging artists—especially those coming from outside Karachi’s entertainment circle.

Social media was filled with posts defending Talha Chahour’s identity and roots. One user called the judges’ comments “true jahalat,” while others reiterated that there is nothing inferior about a Punjabi accent. Many questioned whether the show was deliberately discouraging a young actor for being an “outsider.”

The controversy has sparked a broader conversation about linguistic prejudice and the treatment of regional accents in Pakistani media, with strong public support rallying behind Talha Chahour.