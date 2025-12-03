Hasan Raheem teams up with Ronin for Pakistan’s first artist-tuned earbuds

Singer and songwriter Hasan Raheem has partnered with Ronin to launch Pakistan’s first limited edition earbuds co-created and co-tuned by an artist and a tech brand. The collaboration offers fans a personalised listening experience designed to replicate exactly how Raheem hears his own music.

Raheem worked closely on every aspect of the Glacier R-7110 earbuds—from tuning and sound design to packaging and collectible items. His exclusive Sound EQ preset, crafted with producer Shehryar Khan, allows listeners to experience the warmth in his vocals, the depth of his bass lines, and the clarity he brings to his beats.

The earbuds are supported by Ronin’s software-driven technology. Through the Ronin Studio app, users can access Raheem’s sound presets, customise a 10-band equaliser, adjust touch controls, and benefit from features like wireless upgrades, dust removal, and moisture drainage. The earbuds also deliver a cinematic audio experience with Active Noise Cancellation up to 30dB, Transparency Mode, Dual Device Connectivity, and clear voice calls.

This release forms part of Raheem’s album Dil Kay Parday and comes packaged in a premium DKP Collector’s Box containing exclusive artist cards and themed accessories. Ronin, the official sponsor of Raheem’s DKP Tour, integrated the earbuds into the live performance journey.

Raheem spent months developing the sound profile and refining the product’s design, calling the project a deeply personal effort to bring fans closer to his artistic vision.