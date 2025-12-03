From Kabul to Copenhagen

It is increasingly impossible to dismiss Islamabad’s long-standing alarm over the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan as merely another cross-border lament. The recent intervention at the United Nations Security Council— where Denmark’s deputy permanent representative warned of “logistical and substantial support” flowing to the TTP from Afghan soil— has pierced through years of diplomatic evasiveness. When a European state with no geopolitical baggage in South Asia declares that the TTP now poses a serious threat to all of Central and South Asia, it becomes clear that this is no longer Pakistan’s grievance alone. It is a matter the world must reckon with.

The TTP’s estimated 6,000 hardened fighters do not represent a fringe rebellion but a rejuvenated militant enterprise emboldened by the Taliban’s return in Kabul. The group’s evolution from a Pakistan-focused insurgency into a cross-border network of seasoned militants should have alarmed the world earlier. What Denmark articulated at the UNSC only confirms what Pakistan has documented for years— that Afghanistan under the Taliban has mutated into a permissive ecosystem for transnational militancy.

The Afghan Taliban’s repeated acknowledgements of the TTP’s presence inside Afghanistan are not gestures of transparency; they are confessions of incapacity or complicity. Their justifications for inaction collapse under the weight of reality. Cross-border attacks continue unabated. High-profile ambushes and targeted strikes inside Pakistan routinely trace back to Afghan safe havens. This is not mere negligence— it is a structural permissiveness, if not implicit patronage.

The Danish envoy’s unambiguous statement that “numerous high-profile attacks” originate from Afghan soil should have jolted global consciousness. Instead, it simply confirms what Pakistan’s intelligence assessments have long made clear: the Taliban’s counter-terrorism pledges are performative at best. Failure to take “decisive and effective measures” is not a diplomatic inconvenience— it is an enabler of regional volatility.

Pakistan’s alarm is not rhetorical. It is anchored in the trauma of more than 80,000 lives lost and billions in economic devastation. Few states in modern history have paid such a relentless price in blood to suppress violent extremism. That sacrifice gives Pakistan more than the right— it gives it the obligation— to demand that its neighbour cease offering sanctuary to its most lethal adversaries.

Yet the TTP threat has outgrown the bilateral frame. Its alliances with IS-K, Al-Qaeda remnants, and separatist movements such as the BLA point to a disturbing convergence: an emerging militant consortium rooted in Afghanistan, aligned by opportunity and ideology, and capable of destabilizing the entire region. Reports of shared training camps, coordinated logistics, and even financial pipelines— including alleged monthly payments to TTP leaders via Taliban-linked channels— reveal a terror complex with quasi-state features.

Calling the TTP a “serious threat” is not an exaggeration; it is the bleak reality confronting the region. Denial is now a form of negligence. Delay is a luxury no one possesses. Pakistan needs a united regional and international front— political, diplomatic, and strategic— not to manage the TTP, but to dismantle its ecosystem once and for all. Only then can the world hope to close the destabilizing chapter that Afghanistan’s permissive environment has opened.

This is why the world must treat the TTP not as a Pakistani headache but as a continental threat. Central Asian states already fear the encroaching reach of IS-K and its affiliates. China, with multi-billion-dollar investments under CPEC, cannot afford a deteriorating security perimeter. Iran, Russia, and even Western powers— whether they admit it or not— have a stake in preventing Afghanistan from becoming a renewed sanctuary for global militancy.

Pakistan, for its part, must adopt a dual track: necessary military containment complemented by sharpened diplomatic leverage. Kinetic operations alone cannot neutralize a group fortified by cross-border sanctuaries. The international community must be pressed, not politely nudged, to compel the Taliban into verifiable counter-terrorism commitments. The UN’s 1267 sanctions regime must evolve beyond paper condemnations to actionable, enforceable pressure targeting financiers, facilitators, and commanders tied to the TTP.

Yet there is a deeper global irony at play. Many capitals celebrated the Taliban’s return in 2021 as the beginning of “relative stability.” But the TTP’s expansion under their rule reveals a harder truth: authoritarian control within Afghanistan does not translate into regional restraint. Instead of extinguishing militancy, the Taliban’s governance has oxygenated it.

The Danish warning at the UNSC should therefore not be viewed as a mere diplomatic remark— it is a geopolitical siren. Pakistan has carried the burden of this threat for far too long. If the world continues to underreact, the TTP will not simply destabilize Pakistan; it will radiate insecurity across Central and South Asia, complicating global counter-terror objectives and threatening international economic corridors.

