Fiza Ali criticises Nida Yasir over remarks about food delivery riders

Nida Yasir, one of Pakistan’s longest-running morning show hosts, has sparked backlash once again—this time for comments she made about food delivery riders during a recent episode. Known for statements that often stir controversy, her latest remarks have drawn strong reactions online.

During the show, Nida claimed that delivery riders create unnecessary problems, accusing them of failing to carry change and attempting to “swindle” extra money from customers. She suggested that people should keep the exact amount ready and insisted it is the rider’s responsibility to provide change.

Her comments, however, didn’t sit well with many viewers, including actor and host Fiza Ali. Speaking out against Nida’s stance, Fiza highlighted the challenges delivery workers face every day—from harsh weather and unsafe roads to long hours and low pay. She reminded the public that these individuals often support entire families and deserve respect, not criticism.

Fiza stressed that riders bring food to people’s doorsteps regardless of time or conditions, and that customers frequently overlook the value of their service. She called for kindness, empathy, and acknowledgment of their difficult work.

Public sentiment has overwhelmingly favoured Fiza’s response. Social media users praised her for addressing the issue openly, with many encouraging tipping, appreciation, and basic courtesy toward delivery workers. Comments ranged from relief that “someone finally spoke the truth” to calls for treating riders with greater dignity.

The debate continues online, with Fiza Ali widely commended for using her platform to defend workers who often have little opportunity to speak for themselves.