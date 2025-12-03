CM Maryam thumbs up launch of Imam Honorarium Card, orders swift rollout and strict oversight

Punjab CM orders monthly meetings with Imams, sets up Mosque and Tehsil Management Committees

Payments for Imams to begin January 1, with first disbursement via pay orders, while full card issuance targeted by February 2026

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday approved the launch of the “Chief Minister Honorarium Card for Imam Masjid Sahib,” unveiling a structured rollout under which honorarium payments for Imams will formally begin on January 1, with the first tranche to be issued through pay orders for December.

Chairing a high-level meeting that reviewed registration progress, financial disbursement mechanisms, verification procedures, and related administrative measures, the chief minister also set February 2026 as the deadline for completing the issuance of all Honorarium Cards.

Officials further briefed that from February 1 onward, all payments to Imams across Punjab will be made exclusively through the newly introduced card.

During the meeting, authorities informed the chief minister that 62,994 registration forms had so far been received from Imams and that the verification process was currently in progress. They also apprised her that honorarium of any Imam found involved in activities against national interests or implicated in moral or financial crimes would be suspended immediately.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed that the registration process must continue without interruption to ensure comprehensive coverage. She also instructed assistant commissioners throughout the province to hold monthly meetings with Imams to strengthen coordination and support. The forum also approved the establishment of Mosque Management Committees and Tehsil Management Committees to streamline administrative oversight.



On the law and order front, the chief minister directed authorities to continue combing operations in sensitive areas. She issued instructions to introduce strict legislation against damage to Safe City cameras and other government property. She also called for enhanced digital monitoring of individuals listed under the Fourth Schedule and for the continuation of operations against illegally residing Afghan nationals.

CM’s Message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

In her special message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said persons of determination were “our heroes” and “the pride of Punjab.” She stressed that they were never a burden but a blessing, and that the province was committed to ensuring they claimed their rights with dignity rather than seeking sympathy.

She said those who continue to smile through life’s hardships are the true brave ones and real victors, adding that it was the responsibility of every state to provide persons with disabilities a sense of ownership, not deprivation. Highlighting ongoing initiatives, she said thousands were being empowered through the ‘Himmat’ Card, which offers more than financial support.

The chief minister said persons with disabilities can now travel free of cost on electric buses, where dedicated assistants and ramps have been provided for accessibility. She added that assistive devices, wheelchairs, artificial limbs and medical support were being delivered at their doorsteps to improve quality of life.

Condolence on Demise of Saudi Prince

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Saudi Prince R.E. Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, extending heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved royal family and praying for the departed soul.

Notice of Rajanpur Incident

The chief minister also took notice of a tragic incident in which a stray dog fatally attacked an infant in Rajanpur. She expressed profound grief over the child’s death and sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur.