World

Afghan Taliban minister says US shooting has nothing to do with his people or govt

By Agencies

KABUL: The shooting of National Guard members in Washington, DC, over which an Afghan immigrant has been charged, has nothing to do with Afghanistan’s people or its government, Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Wednesday.

Muttaqi’s comments are the first on the incident by the Afghan Taliban government, and come a week after events in Washington when suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal is accused of opening fire on guard members, killing one and critically wounding another.

On Tuesday, Lakanwal was charged with murder and other offences as he made his first court appearance, appearing remotely from a hospital bed.

“This incident has nothing to do with the honourable people of Afghanistan or with the Afghan government,” Muttaqi said.

“This is an individual criminal act, and the person who committed it was trained by the Americans themselves.”

US officials have said Lakanwal was part of a CIA-backed unit in Afghanistan. He entered the US in 2021 through then-president Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome scheme for those fearing reprisal by the Taliban forces, who seized control of Afghanistan after the US military’s withdrawal.

“They (the Americans) trained him, they assigned him, and through an illegal process, contrary to any international standard, they brought him from Afghanistan to the United States,” Muttaqi said.

Lakanwal’s status as an Afghan immigrant quickly became a flashpoint in Trump’s immigration crackdown. He was granted asylum under Trump.

Previous article
Putin meets Witkoff and Kushner for over four hours to discuss Ukraine peace
Next article
Frustration in Indonesia as flood survivors await aid, toll crosses 700
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Putin meets Witkoff and Kushner for over four hours to discuss...

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin met U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Tuesday for...

China urges U.S. to stop official exchanges with Taiwan region

Pakistan dispatches aid and rescue team to assist Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

Pakistan urges immediate Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.