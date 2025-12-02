TV losing meaning

Television is a powerful medium of mass communication; it plays a crucial role in influencing people’s mindsets and evolving their thought processes. The content broadcast daily on TV not only enlightens the audience, but also impacts their opinions and perceptions of the world.

Growing up, watching Pakistani dramas was a delightful experience. They not only broadened one’s horizons, but also conveyed meaningful lessons, offering insights into contemporary life and culture. However, in recent years, we have noticed a shift in television content that feels vague, confusing and often unnecessary. The storylines no longer seem inspiring or relatable; instead, many revolve around exaggerated themes that lack meaningful essence. The only element that seems to capture attention now is the overly dramatic background music.

The question is simple; why do we not showcase stories that are truly relatable, inspiring and encouraging, instead of relying on unrealistic narratives? There was a time when Pakistani dramas were original, thought-provoking and worth watching. Unfortunately, that golden era seems to have faded. We still hear people fondly recall those classic stories that had meaning and a lasting impact on society.

It is essential to put these factors into consideration because society needs TV dramas that are not only entertaining, but also have storylines that are inspiring, meaningful and relevant to the masses.

ISRA SOLANGI

KARACHI