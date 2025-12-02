SJC launches major reform drive, forms committee to redraft inquiry rules

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Tuesday launched a sweeping reform initiative to modernise and streamline the judicial accountability process, unanimously approving the creation of a rule-making committee and endorsing interim inquiry procedures.

The decisions came during a high-level meeting held at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, marking a renewed push to bring greater clarity, transparency and consistency to the council’s work.

A three-member committee has been formed to draft a fresh set of rules governing the SJC’s functions under Article 209(10) of the Constitution. The body comprises Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Aalia Neelum, who have been tasked with preparing the new regulatory framework.

Pending the finalisation of these rules, the Council has temporarily adopted the Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Inquiry, 2025. The interim guidelines—also approved unanimously—will remain in force to avoid any procedural gaps during ongoing and future inquiries.

The session brought together senior members of the judiciary. Justice Aminuddin Khan, Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan, presided over the meeting, which was attended by Supreme Court Justices Munib Akhtar and Jamal Khan Mandokhail via video link.

Other participants included Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi of the Federal Constitutional Court, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum (joining remotely), and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar.