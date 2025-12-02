Seven terrorists killed in two IBOs in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed seven terrorists linked to the India-backed ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ in two separate engagements in North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Mir Ali area on December 1 after reports of the presence of Khawarij.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khawarij location and, after an intense exchange of fire, six Khawarij were sent to hell,” the statement said.

A second intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Spinwam area, where “one more Khawarji was effectively neutralised by the security forces,” ISPR added.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists, who had been involved in multiple attacks on security forces, law enforcement agencies and in target killings of civilians. The ISPR said sanitisation operations were under way to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorists present in the area.

It added that the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” vision — approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan — would continue at full pace to eradicate foreign-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan.