Sanchar Saathi: India’s controversial cyber safety app sparks political debate

India’s recent mandate requiring smartphone manufacturers to preload a government-backed app, Sanchar Saathi, on all new devices has sparked a political controversy, fueling concerns over government surveillance. The app, developed as a citizen safety tool, has drawn criticism from major tech companies, including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi, who are under pressure to comply with the directive within 90 days.

Sanchar Saathi is available on both Apple and Android platforms and is designed to enhance telecom security. It offers several features, such as the ability to block and track lost or stolen phones using the device’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. The app also helps users identify fraudulent mobile connections registered under their name and provides tools to report suspected fraudulent calls. Additionally, it allows users to verify the authenticity of second-hand devices before purchase.

The new government mandate, issued by India’s telecom ministry on November 28, requires all new smartphones to have the app preloaded and fully functional upon initial setup. The app must also be visible and enabled by default, with users unable to disable or restrict its features. For devices already in circulation, manufacturers are expected to install the app through software updates, which could potentially affect over 735 million existing phone users in India.

The Indian government has defended the app, stating that it is necessary to combat threats to telecom cybersecurity, such as IMEI tampering, which criminals use to clone or spoof legitimate phone numbers. The government claims that the app has already helped block over 4.2 million stolen or lost phones and terminate more than 30 million fraudulent mobile connections.

However, the mandate has raised privacy concerns, particularly among tech giants like Apple, who worry about potential security vulnerabilities. The app’s data collection policy requires users to grant access to sensitive information such as call logs, messages, photos, and camera features, which some privacy advocates argue could violate personal rights. Critics, including members of the opposition Congress Party, have called for the mandate to be repealed, labeling it unconstitutional. The Internet Freedom Foundation, a rights group, has vowed to challenge the directive in court.

While the Indian government maintains that the app is a crucial tool for preventing crime and protecting consumers, its implementation has triggered an ongoing debate about privacy, government surveillance, and the balance between security and individual freedoms.