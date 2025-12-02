Rabeeca Khan’s barat day sparks intense trolling after car engulfs in fire 

Rabeeca Khan, a popular social media influencer and content creator, has been in the spotlight recently due to her highly publicized wedding. The daughter of Kashif Khan, Rabeeca’s wedding events, starting from her engagement to the recent barat ceremony, have drawn a lot of attention. However, her big day was marred by an unexpected and tragic incident that quickly went viral on the internet.

On the night of her barat, while Rabeeca looked stunning, news surfaced that a car in the venue’s parking lot had caught fire. The shocking footage, showing the vehicle engulfed in flames with thick smoke rising, spread across social media. As the incident was captured and shared by attendees, it ignited a new wave of online comments and reactions.

Many people who had already been critical of the long duration of Rabeeca’s wedding found the car fire incident to be another point of controversy. Some even mocked the situation, with one user questioning, “So Rabeeca was not in it?” Others sarcastically remarked, “Now she will make vlogs about it for the whole year,” or suggested it could be a “publicity stunt.” A few compared the incident to scenes from the drama “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.” The trolling intensified as the video circulated, with people continuing to comment negatively on the situation.

Rabeeca Khan’s wedding and now this fire incident have undoubtedly kept her in the public eye, though it has also invited a wave of criticism and unwanted attention.