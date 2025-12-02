PM invites Turkish companies to increase investment in Pakistan’s energy sector

— Emphasizes importance of expanding collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye in energy, petroleum, and mineral sectors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressing satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further expanding cooperation with Türkiye, particularly in the energy sector.

The prime minister was talking to Turkish Minister of Energy & Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar who called on him here at the PM House.

He noted with satisfaction that Turkish Petroleum had joined offshore and onshore exploration activities in Pakistan, marking a major milestone in bilateral energy cooperation. He also extended an invitation to Turkish companies to increase their investment footprint in Pakistan’s energy market.

While underscoring the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, the prime minister emphasized on the importance of expanding collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye in energy, petroleum, and mineral sectors.

While fondly recalling his numerous interactions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this year, the prime minister underscored the need to ensure close coordination between the two sides in view of the fast evolving regional and global environment.

It was agreed between the two sides that a Ministerial delegation from Pakistan will visit Turkiye soon to explore further cooperation between the two countries especially in the field of energy and power sector.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi, and senior government officials.

The two leaders also witnessed exchange of Memorendums of understanding and agreements between Turkiye and Pakistan in the field of mining, i.e, Deed of assignment -Eastern Offshore Indus-C, Petroleum Concession agreement Ziarat North Block, Petroleum Concession agreement Sukhpur-II Block, Petroleum Concession agreement Deep C Block and Offshore Deep F Block.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday expressed their shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across all spheres.

The commitment was expressed during a telephonic call between the prime minister and the Sri Lankan President. During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister expressed his profound grief over the devastating loss of life and widespread destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

The prime minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the people and Government of Sri Lanka, especially the bereaved families who had lost their loved ones in the catastrophic floods and landslides that claimed hundreds of precious lives and displaced thousands of people across the island.

The prime minister commended the swift response of the Sri Lankan authorities, military, and rescue teams in conducting relief operations under challenging conditions.

While recalling Pakistan’s own vulnerability to climate change induced calamities, he reaffirmed that Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka during this most challenging situation.

The prime minister conveyed to the Sri Lankan president that, as a gesture of its support, Pakistan was immediately dispatching urgently needed humanitarian assistance to assist the people of Sri Lanka to help them recover from the devastation caused by this natural disaster.

The Sri Lankan president thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s expression of solidarity with the Sri Lankan nation at this difficult time, as well as for provision of the generous humanitarian assistance. He appreciated that Pakistan was among the first countries to respond in the wake of the cyclone.

PM reviews Pakistan’s relief operation in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister also chaired a review meeting on Pakistan’s relief operations in the areas of Sri Lanka affected by the devastating cyclone “Ditwah.”

During the meeting, the prime minister said that Pakistan stood with the government and people of Sri Lanka in this difficult time. The prime minister, expressing sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Sri Lanka, directed the relevant institutions to provide full assistance regarding the relief operations in Sri Lanka.

After the search and rescue phase, Pakistan will also play an active role in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the affected areas, the prime minister said. The meeting was briefed on Pakistan’s ongoing relief operations in the cyclone-hit areas of Sri Lanka.

According to the briefing, Pakistan’s Urban Search and Rescue team will depart for Sri Lanka today (Wednesday). Additional relief supplies will also be sent tomorrow via a commercial cargo ship, the briefing added.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan Navy’s ship Saif, which was deployed in Sri Lanka, was actively engaged in relief activities for the flood-affected people. It was also briefed that a helicopter onboard the Pakistan Navy ship had rescued a family that had been stranded for five days in Sri Lanka.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, the NDMA Chairman, and other senior government officials.

Govt. taking steps for export-led economic growth: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Tuesday, said that the government was taking practical measures for export-led economic growth and assured implementation of the recommendations of various working groups.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the working group on tax reforms as part of series of meetings held with the private-sector experts working groups aimed at national economic reforms, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister said the government held the tax-paying businesses and companies in high regard, adding only strong businesses and a robust economy could generate tax revenues.

“We desire to make business in the country better and more competitive through long-term measures. Since day one, the government has been taking practical steps for export-driven economic growth,” he added.

Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ali Pervez Malik, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant to PM Haroon Akhtar and senior relevant officials attended the meeting.

Chairman of the Working Group, Shehzad Saleem and other members were also present in the meeting. The meeting was given a comparative briefing on tax rates in various sectors, including the corporate sector.

Proposals regarding necessary tax reforms to support private-sector development, increase exports and promote investment in the country were presented.

Recommendations were also shared on enhancing the competitiveness of Pakistan’s business sector in the region. The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to private-sector experts for presenting comprehensive proposals, hinting that after due consideration, he would be forming a committee headed by the finance minister to make these proposals actionable.

The committee would submit a roadmap based on the practical steps, he added. The businessmen and investors, attending the meeting, thanked the prime minister for his directives in the previous meeting to abolish the export development surcharge.