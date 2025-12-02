Pakistan, China launch Warrior-IX joint military exercise to counter regional terror threats

RAWALPINDI: In a significant display of military collaboration, Pakistan and China have initiated a major joint counterterrorism exercise, Warrior-IX, aimed at confronting regional security challenges, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The ninth edition of the annual military drills, which commenced on December 1, is designed to bolster the interoperability between the Pakistan Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The maneuvers are focused on sharpening professional skills and exchanging best practices in modern warfare tactics.

The opening ceremony for the extensive training was held at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) in Pabbi. The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Mangla Corps Commander and Major General Bian Xiaoming, the Deputy Chief of Staff for the PLA’s Western Theatre Command, alongside other senior military leaders from both nations.

According to the military’s media wing, the Warrior-IX exercise is a testament to the enduring defense partnership between the two allied countries. The yearly drills underscore a shared dedication to promoting peace, stability, and security throughout the region, built upon a foundation of mutual trust and strategic alignment.