Pakistan and Iran pledge to deepen cultural partnership, explore new artistic collaborations

TEHRAN: Pakistan and Iran today concluded a high-level ministerial meeting by agreeing to advance existing cultural projects and develop new frameworks aimed at fostering closer ties between their populations. The commitment came during a diplomatic engagement between the two nations” culture ministers in the Iranian capital.

The cordial discussion took place between Pakistan”s Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, and his Iranian counterpart, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, H.E. Seyed Abbas Salehi. Both officials reaffirmed the enduring brotherly and cultural connections that link the two neighboring countries.

During the talks, a mutual commitment was expressed to bolster cultural cooperation and enhance people-to-people linkages. The ministers concurred on the importance of maintaining the momentum of high-level exchanges and identifying novel opportunities for collaboration in heritage preservation and artistic programs.

Minister Khichi underscored the significant value Pakistan places on its relationship with Iran, particularly concerning their shared civilizational heritage. In response, Minister Salehi acknowledged Pakistan”s cultural initiatives and restated Iran”s readiness to deepen the partnership in mutually beneficial sectors.