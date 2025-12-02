Money over merit: The quality–fee paradox in private schools 

For millions of Pakistani families, private schools once symbolized hope; a chance to compensate for the weaknesses of the public education system and secure a better future for their children. But over the past decade, private schooling in Pakistan has undergone a dramatic shift. What was once a service focused on learning and intellectual growth has gradually turned into a competitive business industry. High fees, endless hidden charges, and deteriorating teaching quality have created a paradox that parents are struggling to understand: Why are they paying more, but their children learning less?

This widening gap between money and merit has now become one of the most important yet overlooked educational challenges in Pakistan.

Private schools today operate in an environment where competition is driven less by academic excellence and more by branding, infrastructure, and marketing. Fancy buildings, colorful classrooms, English-medium labels, and social media promotions have replaced the real foundations of quality education; trained teachers, research-based teaching strategies, and child-centered learning.

Many private institutions charge high monthly fees but spend a shockingly low portion of that income on teacher salaries and professional development. The majority of teachers working in private schools earn wages far below the cost of living. They work long hours without benefits, job security, or opportunities for skill advancement. When the teacher is underpaid, overworked, and undervalued, the quality of classroom instruction inevitably declines.

This shift toward commercialization turns education into a product rather than a process. The focus moves from student learning to profit margins. The result is a system in which parents pay premium prices but receive substandard educational returns.

The biggest complaint from parents is not just high fees, but unjustified and unchecked fee hikes. Every year, schools introduce new charges: computer and lab fees, activity fees, exam charges, building maintenance fees, and even “development fund” contributions. Parents are often pressured to buy school-branded stationery, notebooks, and uniforms at inflated rates. Even school events such as fun fairs and tours have become profit-making ventures.

For a middle-class or lower-middle-class family, these expenses create unbearable financial stress. Parents cut down on household necessities, withdraw savings, or take loans just to keep their children in school. The emotional burden is even greater; many parents feel guilty if they

cannot afford the lifestyle-driven schooling environment that private institutions aggressively promote.

Despite these costs, learning outcomes remain alarmingly low. Numerous studies have shown that students from many private schools struggle with basic literacy, numeracy, and conceptual understanding. Teachers often rely on rote memorization, outdated teaching styles, and textbook-only teaching. Even English-medium schools, which justify their high fees with promises of “modern education,” frequently fail to deliver strong English language proficiency.

When parents invest so heavily, they expect strong academics, confidence, character building, and critical skills. Instead, many private schools offer surface-level learning wrapped in glossy appearances.

The root of the problem lies in weak regulation. Although provincial authorities have private school acts, enforcement is inconsistent and often influenced by powerful school owners. Fee increases go unchecked, parent complaints remain unresolved, and academic standards face little oversight. Some large school networks operate with almost complete autonomy, setting their own rules without meaningful accountability.

This regulatory vacuum has far-reaching consequences. When quality education becomes unaffordable, inequality deepens. Children from well-off families gain advantages, while others fall behind. Excessive fee demands also create psychological pressure for families; parents remain stressed, and students worry about withdrawal if payments are missed. These pressures affect mental health and academic performance.

To address this crisis, several reforms are urgently needed. First, regulation must be strengthened so that fee hikes require justification and transparency. Second, teacher salaries and training must be prioritized; no education system can succeed without professional, motivated educators. Third, schools must reduce unnecessary expenses and stop forcing parents to buy branded items. Fourth, academic audits and monitoring systems should be implemented to assess teaching quality. Finally, schools must shift their focus from appearances to real learning through skills-based, conceptual, and project-based education.

Pakistan’s private school sector stands at a crossroads. If it continues on its current path, education will become increasingly unequal and unaffordable, while learning outcomes remain stagnant. The quality–fee paradox is not simply a financial issue; it is a national concern that affects the future of millions of children.

Education should never be treated as a business enterprise. Parents deserve honesty, transparency, and value for their sacrifices. Students deserve trained and respected teachers. And Pakistan deserves an education system that upholds merit over money.