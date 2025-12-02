Kyrgyz President’s historic visit to Pakistan after 20 years to boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: The forthcoming visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, the first in two decades, is poised to mark a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, with both nations aiming to significantly advance cooperation in trade, connectivity, and parliamentary affairs. This development was a central theme during a high-level diplomatic meeting at Parliament House on Tuesday.

Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, the Convener of the Pakistan–Kyrgyz Republic Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG), met with Kylychbek Sultan, the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Pakistan, to lay the groundwork for the landmark presidential trip. During their discussion, Convener Khan reaffirmed the deep-rooted, brotherly connections between the two countries, citing a shared history and cultural affinity as the foundation of their mutual goodwill.

A key focus of the dialogue was the enhancement of inter-parliamentary linkages. Both officials underscored the importance of closer coordination between their respective friendship groups, especially following the recent reconstitution of the Kyrgyz Parliament. Ambassador Sultan confirmed that the visiting President”s agenda includes a scheduled meeting with the Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly.

The conversation also touched upon the growing educational and cultural exchanges. The Convener noted the substantial presence of Pakistani students pursuing studies in Kyrgyz academic institutions. In response, Ambassador Sultan expressed a keen interest in exploring avenues for Kyrgyz students to undertake their education in Pakistan, signaling a desire for a more reciprocal academic relationship.

Concluding the meeting, both representatives agreed on the necessity of maintaining close and continuous engagement. They resolved to schedule a dedicated session between the Ambassador and the full Parliamentary Friendship Group at a mutually convenient time to further solidify their collaborative efforts.