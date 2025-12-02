COAS, Turkish energy minister discuss boosting strategic cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Mr. Alparslan Bayraktar, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, particularly the expansion of Pak–Turkiye cooperation in the energy sector, strengthening bilateral relations, and exploring broader avenues for strategic collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to deepen partnerships aligned with shared goals and regional stability.

Field Marshal Munir underscored the historic, brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye and expressed gratitude for Ankara’s consistent support at international fora. Minister Bayraktar, in turn, conveyed Turkiye’s desire to enhance cooperation across the energy sector and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions toward regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.