China urges Japan to retract its erroneous remarks, create conditions for normal exchanges

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Tuesday called on Japan to retract recent erroneous remarks related to China’s Taiwan region, stressing that Tokyo must take concrete actions to create the necessary conditions for normal China-Japan exchanges.

Lin made the remarks at the ministry’s regular press briefing in response to a question from a TV Asahi reporter about reports that several Japanese organizations, including the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians’ Union and the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), have expressed their willingness to visit China in the near future.

“We have noted the reports,” Lin said. “We also note that many people of insight in Japan are deeply concerned about the negative impact and serious consequences caused by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s erroneous remarks on the Taiwan region.”

Lin urged the Japanese side to reflect and correct its mistakes and withdraw its prime minister’s erroneous comments, adding that Japan should stop actions that undermine mutual goodwill between the two peoples.

He stressed that Tokyo must demonstrate its political commitments to China through concrete steps and create the necessary conditions for normal exchanges between the two countries.

“We hope the relevant organizations in Japan will play a more constructive role domestically,” Lin added.

Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

